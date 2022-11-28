MLB.com report: Miguel Cabrera indicates 2023 will be his last season as player

(WXYZ) — Miguel Cabrera is indicating that the 2023 season may be his last as an active player in Major League Baseball.

According to an article on MLB.com, Cabrera told MLB.com’s Christina De Nicola, “I think it's going to be my last year. It feels a little weird to say that.”

The comments came ahead of a charity gala in Miami to raise money for his foundation.

However, while he strongly indicated this would be his last year, Cabrera stopped short of declaring this would absolutely be his final season in the majors. In video of the interview posted along with the article, Cabrera says that he's not going to say "never", but that "I think it's time to say goodbye to baseball."

Cabrera then indicated that if he does retire as a player, he would like to remain with the Tigers' organization, working with younger players.

You can read the MLB.com article, and see their video of the interview here: https://www.mlb.com/tigers/news/miguel-cabrera-hopeful-for-healthy-final-season-before-retirementhttps://www.mlb.com/tigers/news/miguel-cabrera-hopeful-for-healthy-final-season-before-retirement

