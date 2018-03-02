Reds claim LHP Jairo Labourt off waivers from Tigers

GOODYEAR, Ariz. (AP) -- The Cincinnati Reds claimed left-hander Jairo Labourt off waivers from the Detroit Tigers on Friday and optioned him to their minor league camp.

Detroit had designated the 23-year-old reliever for assignment. He appeared in six games for the Tigers last season and had a 4.50 ERA, walking seven in six innings.

Right-handed starter Rookie Davis was placed on the 60-day disabled list Friday as he recovers from hip surgery. The Reds also assigned right-handers Barrett Astin, Ben Rowen and Domingo Tapia to their minor league camp.

