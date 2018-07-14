Report: Tigers listening to trade offers for Fulmer, Castellanos

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers are listening to trade offers for pitcher Michael Fulmer and outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

The Detroit #Tigers are listening to offers on starter Michael Fulmer, but teams know price tag is steep. They have also made OF Nick Castellanos available. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 13, 2018

Fulmer and Castellanos are both signed through 2018, with Fulmer receiving $575,000 and Castellanos $6.05 million, according to Baseball Reference.

Fulmer is 3-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 91 strikeours in 18 starts this season. Castellanos is hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI in 91 games.