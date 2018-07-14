Report: Tigers listening to trade offers for Fulmer, Castellanos

Partly Cloudy
DETROIT, MI - MAY 17: Nicholas Castellanos #9 and Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers stand together on the pitchers mound during the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Comerica Park on May 17, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Tigers defeated the Orioles 5-4. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Detroit Tigers are listening to trade offers for pitcher Michael Fulmer and outfielder Nicholas Castellanos, according to a report from USA Today's Bob Nightengale.
The Detroit #Tigers are listening to offers on starter Michael Fulmer, but teams know price tag is steep. They have also made OF Nick Castellanos available.— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) July 13, 2018
Fulmer and Castellanos are both signed through 2018, with Fulmer receiving $575,000 and Castellanos $6.05 million, according to Baseball Reference.
Fulmer is 3-8 with a 4.11 ERA and 91 strikeours in 18 starts this season. Castellanos is hitting .305 with 15 home runs and 56 RBI in 91 games.
