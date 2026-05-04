Tarik Skubal to undergo surgery for 'loose bodies' in his left elbow

(WXYZ) — Detroit Tigers pitching ace Tarik Skubal, who was scheduled to pitch tonight against the Boston Red Sox, is heading to the injured list and needs surgery.

Manager A.J. Hinch announced Monday afternoon that Skubal needs surgery to remove loose bodies in his left elbow. At this point, there's no timetable for his return. According to the Tigers, Skubal is on the 15-day injured list.

ESPN's Jeff Passan reports that such surgeries typically sideline players for 2-3 months. Skubal is the two-time reigning American League Cy Young winner.

Skubal's last start was Wednesday, when he was seen shaking his left arm. Tyler Holton will start Monday's game. Right-handed pitcher Ty Madden has also been recalled to the roster from Triple-A Toledo.