Start time for Tuesday's Tigers' game moved to 1:10 p.m. over weather concerns

(WXYZ) — Due to the weather forecast for Tuesday evening, tomorrow's Detroit Tigers-Tampa Bay Rays game has been moved up to 1:10 p.m.

Ilitch Sports and Entertainment announced the change Monday evening. The game was originally set for 6:40 p.m. Tickets for the original game time will be honored at the earlier game. Fans can also exchange their tickets for any future 2024 regular season game, subject to availability.

Ryan Pepoit is expected to pitch for the Rays, while Tarik Skubal is set to take the mound for the Tigers.

The Tigers are off Monday after a weekend series win in Baltimore helped move them into the wild card slots as they fight to make the playoffs.