Tigers announce 2018 promotions schedule, featuring 1968 celebrations

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The 2018 Detroit Tigers promotional schedule features several tributes to the 1968 World Series championship team, as well as Hall of Fame celebrations and jersey number retirements.

As had been previously announced, the Tigers will retire the numbers of Jack Morris on Sunday, August 12 and Alan Trammell on Sunday, August 26 following their Baseball Hall of Fame induction in July.

A 50th anniversary celebration of the 1968 World Series team will be held on the field prior to the game on Saturday, September 8, with other events throughout that weekend's homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Detroit Tigers 2018 Promotional Giveaways

Date Promotional Giveaway Quantity

Saturday, March 31 Magnetic Schedule 10,000 Fans

Saturday, April 14 April in the D Skyline Beanie 10,000 Fans

Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day Item All Kids

Saturday, May 12 1968 Tote Bag 20,000 Fans

Sunday, May 13 Mothers Day / Pink out the Park Hat 10,000 Fans

Saturday, May 26 Al Kaline 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Sunday, May 27 Nick Castellanos Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Koozie 10,000 Fans

Saturday, June 2 Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Sunday, June 3 Play Ball Weekend All Kids

Saturday, June 9 Negro Leagues Tribute Game Stars Hat 10,000 Fans

Sunday, June 10 Kids Coin Bank All Kids

Friday, July 6 Patriotic Pitcher 10,000 Fans (21+ years)

Saturday, July 7 Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Sunday, July 8 Kids Item All Kids

Friday, July 20 Floppy Hat 10,000 Fans

Saturday, July 21 Ron Gardenhire Gnome 10,000 Fans

Sunday, July 22 Kids Back To School Water Bottle All Kids

Friday, July 27 Premo Tote Bag Giveaway

Sunday, July 29 Kids Back To School Item All Kids

Saturday, August 11 Fiesta Tigres Hat 10,000 Fans (21+ years)

Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans

Saturday, August 25 Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead 10,000 Fans

Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell HOF Replica Jersey 10,000 Fans

Friday, Sept. 7 1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks 10,000 Fans

Saturday, Sept. 8 1968 Replica Road Jersey 20,000 Fans

Sunday, Sept. 9 1968 Replica Pennant All Kids

Saturday, Sept. 22 Visit Central Florida Item 10,000 Fans

Sunday, Sept. 23 Kids Compression Sleeve All Kids

Detroit Tigers 2018 Special Events

Date Special Event

Thursday, March 29 Opening Day

Sunday, April 1 Easter

Friday, April 13 Love Your Melon Ticket Package

Saturday, April 14 April in the D

Swimmers Night Ticket Package

Sunday, April 15 Kids Opening Day

Thursday, April 19 Class Outside “Journalism Day” *

Saturday, April 21 Girl Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Sunday, April 22 Earth Day Ticket Package

Wednesday, May 2 Class Outside “Career Day”*

Friday, May 11 Star Wars Night

Star Wars Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, May 12 On-Field Photo Day (BP CXL)

Sunday, May 13 7th Annual Pink Out The Park

Pink Out The Park Ticket Package*

Mother's Day

Monday, May 14 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, May 15 Firefighters Night Ticket Package*

Wednesday, May 16 Class Outside “Math Day”*

Friday, May 25 Friday Night Fireworks (begin)

Polish American Night

Polish American Night Ticket Package*

Monday, May 28 Memorial Day / Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition

Wednesday, May 30 Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, May 31 Class Outside “Weather Day”*

June 1 – June 3 Play Ball Weekend

Friday, June 1 Pure Michigan Night

Pure Michigan Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, June 2 Play Ball Pre-Game On-Field Clinic (BP CXL)

June 8 – June 10 16th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend

Saturday, June 9 24th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game

Tuesday, June 12 Canadian Tigers Fan Ticket Package*

Wednesday, June 13 Teacher Appreciation Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, June 26 Henry Ford Night

Wednesday, June 27 FSD University Days – Western Michigan University*

Friday, July 6 Patriotic Night / Armed Forces Day

Friday, July 20 FSD University Days – Central Michigan University*

Saturday, July 21 FSD University Days – Eastern Michigan University*

Sunday, July 22 Boy Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Saturday, July 28 Detroit Tigers Second Annual Kids Club Day

Yooper Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, July 31 FSD University Days – Grand Valley State University*

Friday, August 10 Fiesta Tigres Honoree appearance

FSD University Days – University of Michigan*

Saturday, August 11 13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!

¡Fiesta Tigres! Ticket Package *

Sunday, August 12 Jack Morris Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Tuesday, August 14 FSD University Days – Oakland University*

Wednesday, August 15 Yoga Day Ticket Package*

Tuesday, August 21 Bike Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, August 23 Grandparents Day Ticket Package

Friday, August 24 FSD University Days – Michigan State University*

Sunday, August 26 Alan Trammell Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Friday, September 7, Health Care Professionals Ticket Package*

September 7 – September 9 50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions

Saturday, September 8 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game On-Field Ceremony Alternate Uniforms

Sunday, September 9 50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game Concourse Q&A

Tuesday, September 11 First Responders Night

Monday, September 17 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, September 18 FSD University Days – Wayne State University

Wednesday, September 19 Class Outside Series “Career Day #2”*

Thursday, September 20 FSD University Days – University of Detroit Mercy*

September 21 – September 23 Fan Appreciation Weekend

Friday, September 21 Irish Heritage Night

Irish Heritage Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, September 22 Oktoberfest Ticket Package*

Sunday, September 23 MS Society Ticket Package**

* Denotes Special Event ticket required

**Denotes private event ticket package (not open to public purchase)

Fireworks

Friday Night Fireworks (10 Shows beginning on May 25)