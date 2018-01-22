Tigers announce 2018 promotions schedule, featuring 1968 celebrations

5:00 PM, Jan 22, 2018

Comerica Park is the No. 2 thing to do in Detroit, according to TripAdvisor.   DETROIT, MI - APRIL 7: A general view of Comerica Park prior to the start of the opening day game between the Boston Red Sox and the Detroit Tigers on April 7, 2017 at Comerica Park in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)

Leon Halip
Image copyright 2017 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The 2018 Detroit Tigers promotional schedule features several tributes to the 1968 World Series championship team, as well as Hall of Fame celebrations and jersey number retirements.

As had been previously announced, the Tigers will retire the numbers of Jack Morris on Sunday, August 12 and Alan Trammell on Sunday, August 26 following their Baseball Hall of Fame induction in July.

A 50th anniversary celebration of the 1968 World Series team will be held on the field prior to the game on Saturday, September 8, with other events throughout that weekend's homestand against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Detroit Tigers 2018 Promotional Giveaways           

Date                              Promotional Giveaway                                      Quantity                            

Saturday, March 31         Magnetic Schedule                                      10,000 Fans                                                             

Saturday, April 14          April in the D Skyline Beanie                                      10,000 Fans                

Sunday, April 15            Kids Opening Day Item                                      All Kids                               

Saturday, May 12           1968 Tote Bag                                      20,000 Fans                                     

Sunday, May 13             Mothers Day / Pink out the Park Hat                                      10,000 Fans    

Saturday, May 26           Al Kaline 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans               

Sunday, May 27             Nick Castellanos Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans              

Friday, June 1                 Pure Michigan Koozie                                      10,000 Fans                         

Saturday, June 2             Bill Freehan 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans          

Sunday, June 3               Play Ball Weekend                                      All Kids                                      

Saturday, June 9             Negro Leagues Tribute Game Stars Hat                     10,000 Fans           

Sunday, June 10             Kids Coin Bank                                                        All Kids                        

Friday, July 6                 Patriotic Pitcher                                      10,000 Fans (21+ years)                 

Saturday, July 7              Willie Horton 1968 Bobblehead                                      10,000 Fans          

Sunday, July 8                Kids Item                                      All Kids                                      

Friday, July 20               Floppy Hat                                      10,000 Fans                                                             

Saturday, July 21            Ron Gardenhire Gnome                                      10,000 Fans                     

Sunday, July 22              Kids Back To School Water Bottle                                      All Kids               

Friday, July 27               Premo Tote Bag Giveaway                                                                             

Sunday, July 29              Kids Back To School Item                                      All Kids                                                                   

Saturday, August 11        Fiesta Tigres Hat                                      10,000 Fans (21+ years)            

Sunday, August 12          Jack Morris HOF Replica Jersey                                      10,000 Fans                                                             

Saturday, August 25        Mickey Lolich 1968 Bobblehead                                       10,000 Fans       

Sunday, August 26          Alan Trammell HOF Replica Jersey                           10,000 Fans                                                             

Friday, Sept. 7                1968 “Sock It To ‘Em” Socks                                      10,000 Fans                                     

Saturday, Sept. 8             1968 Replica Road Jersey                                      20,000 Fans                                     

Sunday, Sept. 9               1968 Replica Pennant                                      All Kids                                     

Saturday, Sept. 22           Visit Central Florida Item                                      10,000 Fans                                      

Sunday, Sept. 23             Kids Compression Sleeve                                      All Kids

 

Detroit Tigers 2018 Special Events

Date                                              Special Event                             

Thursday, March 29                     Opening Day                                                                 

Sunday, April 1                             Easter

Friday, April 13                            Love Your Melon Ticket Package

Saturday, April 14                        April in the D                                 

                                                      Swimmers Night Ticket Package

Sunday, April 15                           Kids Opening Day                                                      

Thursday, April 19                       Class Outside “Journalism Day” *                                                                             

Saturday, April 21                        Girl Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Sunday, April 22                           Earth Day Ticket Package

Wednesday, May 2                       Class Outside “Career Day”*         

Friday, May 11                             Star Wars Night

                                                      Star Wars Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, May 12                         On-Field Photo Day (BP CXL)           

Sunday, May 13                            7th Annual Pink Out The Park                             

                                                      Pink Out The Park Ticket Package*

                                                      Mother's Day

Monday, May 14                          Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, May 15                          Firefighters Night Ticket Package*

Wednesday, May 16                     Class Outside “Math Day”*           

Friday, May 25                             Friday Night Fireworks (begin)                            

                                                      Polish American Night                         

                                                      Polish American Night Ticket Package*

Monday, May 28                          Memorial Day / Armed Forces and Veterans Recognition

Wednesday, May 30                     Law Enforcement Night Ticket Package*                    

Thursday, May 31                         Class Outside “Weather Day”*                                                                                                                                                                                            

June 1 – June 3                             Play Ball Weekend                             

Friday, June 1                               Pure Michigan Night                              

                                                      Pure Michigan Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, June 2                           Play Ball Pre-Game On-Field Clinic (BP CXL)           

June 8 – June 10                           16th Annual Negro Leagues Weekend 

Saturday, June 9                           24th Annual Negro Leagues Tribute Game    

Tuesday, June 12                          Canadian Tigers Fan Ticket Package*

Wednesday, June 13                     Teacher Appreciation Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, June 26                          Henry Ford Night

Wednesday, June 27                     FSD University Days – Western Michigan University*                        

Friday, July 6                                Patriotic Night / Armed Forces Day

Friday, July 20                              FSD University Days – Central Michigan University*                            

Saturday, July 21                          FSD University Days – Eastern Michigan University*                                     

Sunday, July 22                            Boy Scouts Day Ticket Package*

Saturday, July 28                          Detroit Tigers Second Annual Kids Club Day

                                                      Yooper Night Ticket Package*

Tuesday, July 31                           FSD University Days – Grand Valley State University*                   

Friday, August 10                         Fiesta Tigres Honoree appearance              

                                                      FSD University Days – University of Michigan*  

Saturday, August 11                     13th Annual ¡Fiesta Tigres!                          

                                                      ¡Fiesta Tigres! Ticket Package *

Sunday, August 12                       Jack Morris Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Tuesday, August 14                      FSD University Days – Oakland University*       

Wednesday, August 15                 Yoga Day Ticket Package*             

Tuesday, August 21                      Bike Night Ticket Package*

Thursday, August 23                    Grandparents Day Ticket Package

Friday, August 24                         FSD University Days – Michigan State University* 

Sunday, August 26                       Alan Trammell Hall of Fame and Number Retirement Ceremony

Friday, September 7,                    Health Care Professionals Ticket Package*

September 7 – September 9          50th Anniversary of the 1968 World Series Champions                                                    

Saturday, September 8                  50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game On-Field Ceremony      Alternate Uniforms

Sunday, September 9                    50th Anniversary Weekend Pre-Game Concourse Q&A                                            

Tuesday, September 11                First Responders Night 

Monday, September 17                 Bark in the Park Ticket Package*

Tuesday, September 18                FSD University Days – Wayne State University   

Wednesday, September 19           Class Outside Series “Career Day #2”*           

Thursday, September 20               FSD University Days – University of Detroit Mercy*                                            

September 21 – September 23      Fan Appreciation Weekend

Friday, September 21                   Irish Heritage Night

                                                      Irish Heritage Night Ticket Package*

Saturday, September 22                Oktoberfest Ticket Package*

Sunday, September 23                  MS Society Ticket Package**

 

* Denotes Special Event ticket required

**Denotes private event ticket package (not open to public purchase)

 

Fireworks

Friday Night Fireworks       (10 Shows beginning on May 25)

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top