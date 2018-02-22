Tigers beat Florida Southern in exhibition game

LAKELAND, Fla. (WXYZ) -- Alex Wilson struck out five batters over two scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers beat Florida Southern University 6-1 Thursday in an exhibition game at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Right fielder Victor Reyes put Detroit on the board in the 7th inning with an RBI double. The following batter, third baseman Harold Castro, drove in two runs on a triple to center field.

The Tigers added a pair of runs in the 8th inning on an RBI double by Alexi Amarista and a Jim Adduci RBI single.

Detroit opens Grapefruit League play Friday afternoon against the New York Yankees.