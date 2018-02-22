Tigers beat Florida Southern in exhibition game

5:01 PM, Feb 22, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Alex Wilson #30 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during photo days on February 20, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Kevin C. Cox
Copyright Getty Images

LAKELAND, Fla. (WXYZ) -- Alex Wilson struck out five batters over two scoreless innings and the Detroit Tigers beat Florida Southern University 6-1 Thursday in an exhibition game at Joker Marchant Stadium.

Right fielder Victor Reyes put Detroit on the board in the 7th inning with an RBI double. The following batter, third baseman Harold Castro, drove in two runs on a triple to center field.

The Tigers added a pair of runs in the 8th inning on an RBI double by Alexi Amarista and a Jim Adduci RBI single.

Detroit opens Grapefruit League play Friday afternoon against the New York Yankees.

 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top