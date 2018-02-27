Tigers beat Orioles in Michael Fulmer's 2018 Grapefruit League debut

8:46 PM, Feb 26, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers poses for a photo during photo days on February 20, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

(AP) -- Michael Fulmer gave up one hit in two innings and the Detroit Tigers beat the Baltimore Orioles 8-6 Monday in Grapefruit League play.

Baltimore starter Kevin Gausman was tagged for five runs and six hits in 1 1/3 innings. Jonathan Schoop and Trey Mancini homered for the Orioles.
   

