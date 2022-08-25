Tigers, Haase, & Union Assembly team up to raise money for charity

(WXYZ) — The Tigers and utility man Eric Haase are teaming up with Union Assembly to raise money for charity.

Hasse worked with the chef and bartender at Union Assembly to come up with menu items, known as Tiger Bites, that will raise money for CATCH and the Detroit Tigers Foundation, two charities of his choice.

The menu items, according to the Tigers, are:

Baseline Brisket Burger - 4oz Beef Patty / Smoked Woodshop Brisket / Wild Mushroom Gravy / Grano Padano / Garlic Herb Ricotta Served On A Pretzel Bun

Mr. Gatorade - Espolon Reposado Tequila / St. Germaine / Fresh Lime Juice / House made Ginger Syrup / Demerara / Angostura Bitters / Soda

The Mr. Gatorade name is in tribute to Haase, who was named Gatorade Michigan Player of the Year during his senior year at Dearborn Divine Child.

The items hit the menu on Sunday and remain on sale until late September. Haase and a few of his teammates visited the restaurant to try the items out.

Union Assembly has been open for about a year in the ground floors of the Little Caesars Global Resource Center, right across Woodward from Comerica Park.