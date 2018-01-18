Tigers, Jose Iglesias agree to one-year contract

7:17 PM, Jan 17, 2018

ARLINGTON, TX - AUGUST 15: Jose Iglesias #1 of the Detroit Tigers hits a rbi double in the second inning against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on August 15, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- The Tigers have agreed to a one-year contract with infielder Jose Iglesias, avoiding arbitration.

The team announced the move Wednesday night.

Iglesias, who joined the Tigers in 2013, played 130 games in 2017, hitting .255 with 54 runs batted in.

