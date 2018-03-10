Tigers, Mets tie in Michael Fulmer's return

Cloudy
LAKELAND, FL - MARCH 09: Michael Fulmer #32 of the Detroit Tigers pitches during the first inning of the Spring Training game against the New York Mets at Joker Marchant Stadium on March 09, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mike McGinnis/Getty Images)
LAKELAND, Fla. (AP) -- Kevin Plawecki and Wilmer Flores hit their first spring-training homers for the New York Mets in a 4-4 tie with the Detroit Tigers on Friday.
New York's Steven Matz pitched four shutout innings after giving up 10 runs over 1 2/3 innings during his first two appearances.
Detroit ace Michael Fulmer, allowed by right elbow swelling, made his first start in 12 days and allowing one run and three hits in three innings.
