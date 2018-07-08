Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez selected for MLB All-Star Game

DETROIT (WXYZ) -- Detroit Tigers pitcher Joe Jimenez has been selected for the 2018 MLB All-Star Game.

Manager Ron Gardenhire confirmed the selection on the FOX Sports Detroit postgame show.

"We're really excited about Joe getting a chance," said Gardenhire. "That's wonderful. He's really had a great first half."

Jimenez has a 2-1 record and 2.85 ERA with three saves and two holds so far this season.

Gardenhire also shared his thoughts on presumptive Tigers representative Nicholas Castellanos not getting selected.

"When you start looking at probably our best player, the guy who most deserved it, it would be (Castellanos.) So I get a little frustrated with that part. I don't know why we can't have two guys, to tell you the truth. I guess (MLB) had something going on where they needed more pitchers or something. It's disappointing because Nick's an All-Star, there's no doubt about it, from this team."