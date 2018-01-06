Wind Chill Advisory issued January 5 at 3:38PM EST expiring January 6 at 12:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Lapeer, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Shiawassee
Tigers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13
7:14 PM, Jan 5, 2018
DETROIT - It's cold. So here's a look ahead to warmer times: Tigers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13th.
Here are the start dates for the new-look, rebuilding Tigers:
•Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13, and their first workout is Feb. 14
•Full-squad report date is Feb. 18, with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 19
