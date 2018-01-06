Tigers pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13

DETROIT - It's cold. So here's a look ahead to warmer times: Tigers​ pitchers and catchers report to Spring Training on February 13th.

Here are the start dates for the new-look, rebuilding Tigers: ‪

•Pitchers and catchers report Feb. 13, and their first workout is Feb. 14‬

‪•Full-squad report date is Feb. 18, with the first full-squad workout on Feb. 19‬