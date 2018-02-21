Tigers prospect Cameron found out he was in Verlander deal like the rest of us

4:17 PM, Feb 21, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. - Tigers outfield prospect Daz Cameron found out Justin Verlander could be traded when he was watching TV at a Wingspot restaurant. 

His dad called him to predict he was in the deal. 10 minutes later, he was a Tiger.

Cameron talked with Brad Galli in Lakeland. Watch the video below or by clicking here.

