Tigers starting pitchers face big questions after injury-plagued 2017

10:51 PM, Feb 20, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. - Michael Fulmer believes the Tigers starting pitching staff hasn't reached its potential over the last couple seasons. While injuries have played a big part in that, Daniel Norris, Jordan Zimmermann, and company believe they can be better this year -  if they can stay healthy. That's a big 'if.' Brad Galli has more in the video below.

