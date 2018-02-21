Flood Warning issued February 20 at 5:06PM EST expiring February 22 at 1:10AM EST in effect for: Oakland, Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 5:06PM EST expiring February 23 at 7:00AM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 5:06PM EST expiring February 23 at 4:00AM EST in effect for: Washtenaw
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 5:06PM EST expiring February 22 at 6:06PM EST in effect for: Wayne
Flood Warning issued February 20 at 5:06PM EST expiring February 22 at 6:00AM EST in effect for: Macomb
Areal Flood Watch issued February 20 at 3:56PM EST expiring February 21 at 4:00PM EST in effect for: Bay, Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Midland, Monroe, Oakland, Saginaw, Saint Clair, Sanilac, Shiawassee, Tuscola, Washtenaw, Wayne
Tigers starting pitchers face big questions after injury-plagued 2017
10:51 PM, Feb 20, 2018
15 mins ago
Share Article
LAKELAND, Fla. - Michael Fulmer believes the Tigers starting pitching staff hasn't reached its potential over the last couple seasons. While injuries have played a big part in that, Daniel Norris, Jordan Zimmermann, and company believe they can be better this year - if they can stay healthy. That's a big 'if.' Brad Galli has more in the video below.
Share Article
Share Article
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.