Tigers tie Pirates, beat Blue Jays in split-squad games

8:10 PM, Feb 25, 2018

LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 20, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Mark Cunningham
Copyright Getty Images

By The Associated Press

PIRATES 8, TIGERS (SS) 8, 9 INNINGS
   Nicholas Castellanos homered and Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored for Detroit's split squad. Alfredo Reyes had an inside-the-park homer for Pittsburgh.

TIGERS (SS) 6, BLUE JAYS 3
   Matthew Boyd allowed one run on two hits in a two-inning start for Detroit. Kevin Pillar singled and scored on a double by Randal Grichuk for Toronto.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

