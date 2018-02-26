Tigers tie Pirates, beat Blue Jays in split-squad games

By The Associated Press

PIRATES 8, TIGERS (SS) 8, 9 INNINGS

Nicholas Castellanos homered and Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored for Detroit's split squad. Alfredo Reyes had an inside-the-park homer for Pittsburgh.

TIGERS (SS) 6, BLUE JAYS 3

Matthew Boyd allowed one run on two hits in a two-inning start for Detroit. Kevin Pillar singled and scored on a double by Randal Grichuk for Toronto.