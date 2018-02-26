Tigers tie Pirates, beat Blue Jays in split-squad games

Fair
HI: 50°
LO: 37°
LAKELAND, FL - FEBRUARY 20: Nicholas Castellanos #9 of the Detroit Tigers looks on during Spring Training workouts at the TigerTown Facility on February 20, 2018 in Lakeland, Florida. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
PIRATES 8, TIGERS (SS) 8, 9 INNINGS Nicholas Castellanos homered and Jeimer Candelario doubled and scored for Detroit's split squad. Alfredo Reyes had an inside-the-park homer for Pittsburgh.
TIGERS (SS) 6, BLUE JAYS 3
Matthew Boyd allowed one run on two hits in a two-inning start for Detroit. Kevin Pillar singled and scored on a double by Randal Grichuk for Toronto.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.