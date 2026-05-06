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Valdez suspended six games for intentionally throwing at Trevor Story, Hinch suspended for one

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Jose Juarez/AP
Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Boston Red Sox, Tuesday, May 5, 2026, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez)
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(WXYZ) — Both Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez and manager A.J. Hinch have been suspended for last night's incident, where Valdez intentionally threw at Trevor Story of the Boston Red Sox.

Valdez has been suspended for six games and given an undisclosed fine for the incident, which occurred during the 4th inning of Tuesday's game. Unless he appeals, Valdez will begin serving the suspension tonight.

Hinch has been suspended one game for Valdez's intentional actions. He will serve his suspension tonight as the Tigers are set to conclude their series with the Red Sox.

The suspensions were announced by Michael Hill, MLB’s Senior Vice President for On-Field Operations.