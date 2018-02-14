Verlander creates Twitter buzz as Tigers start first camp without him since 2004

(WXYZ) - The Tigers are opening spring training without Justin Verlander for the first time since 2004.

People are aware of that.

Verlander started a thread of responses to a tweet posted by Free Press writer Anthony Fenech.

"Tigers pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training but I still haven’t seen Justin Verlander. Will ask," Fenech joked.

The Astros pitcher quoted the tweet with a response of his own.

"Anyone got #35??" Verlander asked.

Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer got in on the Twitter party, too.

