Verlander creates Twitter buzz as Tigers start first camp without him since 2004

7:26 PM, Feb 13, 2018

LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: George Springer #4 and Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Ezra Shaw
(WXYZ) - The Tigers are opening spring training without Justin Verlander for the first time since 2004.

People are aware of that.

Verlander started a thread of responses to a tweet posted by Free Press writer Anthony Fenech.

"Tigers pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training but I still haven’t seen Justin Verlander. Will ask," Fenech joked.

The Astros pitcher quoted the tweet with a response of his own.

"Anyone got #35??" Verlander asked.

Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer got in on the Twitter party, too.

Watch the video below or by clicking here. Brad Galli shares the tweets from Verlander's ex-teammates.

