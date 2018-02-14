Verlander creates Twitter buzz as Tigers start first camp without him since 2004

Cloudy
HI: 27°
LO: 13°
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 01: George Springer #4 and Justin Verlander #35 of the Houston Astros celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in game seven to win the 2017 World Series at Dodger Stadium on November 1, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) - The Tigers are opening spring training without Justin Verlander for the first time since 2004.
People are aware of that.
Verlander started a thread of responses to a tweet posted by Free Press writer Anthony Fenech.
"Tigers pitchers and catchers have reported to spring training but I still haven’t seen Justin Verlander. Will ask," Fenech joked.
The Astros pitcher quoted the tweet with a response of his own.
"Anyone got #35??" Verlander asked.
Daniel Norris and Michael Fulmer got in on the Twitter party, too.
Watch the video below or by clicking here. Brad Galli shares the tweets from Verlander's ex-teammates.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.