VIDEO: Tigers top prospects Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Daz Cameron talk opportunity to grow

Fair
HI: 52°
LO: 28°
The Tigers drafted pitchers Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, and Alex Faedo in three straight first rounds. In the beginning stages of their rebuild, they acquired top talent in trades. Brad Galli has more on new young stars in Lakeland.
LAKELAND, Fla. - The Tigers drafted pitchers Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, and Alex Faedo in three straight first rounds from 2015-17.
In the early stages of their rebuild, they've also acquired top talent in trades.
Daz Cameron talked about the trade for Justin Verlander -- and how he found out while eating after a game.
Brad Galli has more on the new generation of young stars in Lakeland in the video above.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.