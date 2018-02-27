VIDEO: Tigers top prospects Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Daz Cameron talk opportunity to grow

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Tigers drafted pitchers Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, and Alex Faedo in three straight first rounds from 2015-17.

In the early stages of their rebuild, they've also acquired top talent in trades.

Daz Cameron talked about the trade for Justin Verlander -- and how he found out while eating after a game.

Brad Galli has more on the new generation of young stars in Lakeland in the video above.