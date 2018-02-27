VIDEO: Tigers top prospects Alex Faedo, Matt Manning, Daz Cameron talk opportunity to grow

9:23 PM, Feb 26, 2018

The Tigers drafted pitchers Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, and Alex Faedo in three straight first rounds. In the beginning stages of their rebuild, they acquired top talent in trades. Brad Galli has more on new young stars in Lakeland.

Copyright 2017 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The Tigers drafted pitchers Matt Manning, Beau Burrows, and Alex Faedo in three straight first rounds from 2015-17.

In the early stages of their rebuild, they've also acquired top talent in trades.

Daz Cameron talked about the trade for Justin Verlander -- and how he found out while eating after a game.

Brad Galli has more on the new generation of young stars in Lakeland in the video above.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top