WATCH: Justin Verlander talks about facing the Tigers, how life has changed since the trade

(WXYZ) - Justin Verlander talked extensively about facing the Tigers for the first time since being traded.
"It's crazy how quick things can happen," he said. "I'm a married man now, with a World Series ring and a wedding ring."
Verlander passed on a chance to pitch in the All-Star Game to instead face his former team.
WATCH HIS EXTENSIVE COMMENTS IN THE VIDEO BELOW
