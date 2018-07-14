WATCH: Justin Verlander talks about facing the Tigers, how life has changed since the trade

11:49 PM, Jul 13, 2018
Sean M. Haffey
Copyright Getty Images

(WXYZ) - Justin Verlander talked extensively about facing the Tigers for the first time since being traded.

"It's crazy how quick things can happen," he said. "I'm a married man now, with a World Series ring and a wedding ring." 

Verlander passed on a chance to pitch in the All-Star Game to instead face his former team.

