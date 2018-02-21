Watch Tigers Mahtook, Norris, and Jones open Topps baseball cards

3:17 PM, Feb 21, 2018
LAKELAND, Fla. - Baseball players sign their own cards at every park across Major League Baseball.

In Lakeland, we gave a group of Tigers a chance to open a box of 2018 Topps Series One cards to see if they could find their card the old fashioned way: by cracking open a pack.

Daniel Norris, JaCoby Jones, and Mikie Mahtook combed through 36 packs of Topps' newest offering with Brad Galli.

