Watch Tigers Mahtook, Norris, and Jones open Topps baseball cards

LAKELAND, Fla. - Baseball players sign their own cards at every park across Major League Baseball.
In Lakeland, we gave a group of Tigers a chance to open a box of 2018 Topps Series One cards to see if they could find their card the old fashioned way: by cracking open a pack.
Daniel Norris, JaCoby Jones, and Mikie Mahtook combed through 36 packs of Topps' newest offering with Brad Galli.
Check out the video below or by clicking here.
