Weather delays start of Tigers/Guardians series, will be made up as doubleheader

(WXYZ) — The weather has interrupted the Tigers for a second straight day, postponing the beginning of their series with the Cleveland Guardians.

The team released the following statement, announcing that the game will now be part of a traditional doubleheader on Tuesday:

After consultation with Major League Baseball and the Cleveland Guardians, and out of an abundance of caution for player safety and fan comfort, tonight’s game has been postponed due to forecasted cold temperatures and heavy winds. The game on Tuesday, April 18, originally scheduled for 6:40 p.m., has been moved up to 1:10 p.m. as part of a straight doubleheader. The only tickets valid for the doubleheader will be those for Tuesday’s originally scheduled 6:40 p.m. game. Both games will air on Bally Sports Detroit and on 97.1 The Ticket and the Tigers Radio Network.



Fans with paid tickets for tonight’s postponed game may exchange their unused tickets any time for any future similar-or-lesser priced regular season game (including Tuesday’s doubleheader) in the next 12 months, excluding Opening Day 2024. Additionally, due to the change of game time, ticket holders for Tuesday’s game will receive an opportunity to claim complimentary tickets from the Tigers for a future April or May home game. Further communication regarding this update will be sent to season ticket members and ticket holders via email. Please visit tigers.com for more information.

Today's postponement comes after yesterday's finale of the team's series with the San Francisco Giants was postponed due to weather as well. That game will be made up July 24.

