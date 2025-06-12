Westburg, Urias power Orioles to 10-1 win over Tigers

BALTIMORE (AP) — Jordan Westburg hit a three-run homer during a seven-run eighth inning and the Baltimore Orioles pulled away to a 10-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Wednesday night.

Zach Eflin (6-2) allowed a run over 6 2/3 innings for his third consecutive victory. Keegan Akin struck out pinch-hitter Jahmai Jones to strand two and escape the seventh when it was a one-run game.

Ramón Urías hit a two-run shot off Casey Mize (5-3) before the Orioles got going against the Tigers' bullpen.

Gunnar Henderson singled in a run off Tyler Holton in the seventh. Then Cedric Mullin got the eighth started with an RBI double off Brenan Hanifee before scoring on a wild pitch.

Ryan O'Hearn followed with a two-run double off Beau Brieske, before Westburg hooked Brieske's 1-0 offering around the left-field foul pole.

Colt Keith provided the Tigers’ run on an RBI double that struck high off the out-of-town scoreboard in right.

Mize (6-2) struck out seven and walked two over 5 1/3 innings.

Key moment

After Keith's double cut it to 2-1, Detroit inserted Dillon Dingler to pinch hit with runners on second and third. Eflin induced Dingler into a sharp grounder to third, and Urías fired home in plenty of time for Adley Rutschman to tag out Wenceel Perez as the potential tying run.

Key stat

Eflin has now posted a 1.47 ERA in three career starts against the Tigers (18 1/3 IP, 3 ER).

Up next

Detroit's reigning AL Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal (6-2, 2.16 ERA) looks for his first consecutive wins since mid-April after allowing only one run across his last three starts (23 2/3 IP). The lefty faces Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer (5-6, 4.98), who walked a season-high four batters and allowed five runs over 5 2/3 innings in a 7-0 loss at Detroit on April 27.

