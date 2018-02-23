Yankees beat Tigers in Grapefruit League opener

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) -- New Yankees manager Aaron Boone was a winner in his spring opener as New York beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1 in Grapefruit League play.

Lefty Ryan Carpenter, signed to compete for the fifth starter spot, got the start for the Tigers, giving up a hit and issuing an eight-pitch walk to Giancarlo Stanton in two innings of work.

Teams honor slain Florida students

Spring training got off to a solemn start as MLB teams wore hats to honor Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where 17 people were fatally shot nine days ago.

Stoneman Douglas baseball coach Todd Fitz-Gerald and his two sons were guests of the Houston Astros for their spring opener against the Washington Nationals. Members of the school's baseball and softball teams were guests of the Marlins and mingled on the field with players, coaches and CEO Derek Jeter.

Teams had the option of wearing he caps, which are black with "SD" in block letters, during the games or only during warmups. Both the Astros and Nationals wore them during Friday's games.

MLB ordered more than 2,500 of the caps from New Era, league spokesman Steven Arrocho said. Many teams will have players sign them, and they will be auctioned to benefit the victims and families affected by the shooting.

Fitz-Gerald said it was a "relief" to get back to the sport he loves and to stop thinking, at least for a moment, about the tragedy that befell his school. Fourteen students and three teachers were killed, and more than a dozen others were wounded. A former student is in custody on 17 counts of murder.