Cade Cunningham scores 30 points to help the Pistons hold off the Hornets, 97-89

DETROIT (AP) — Cade Cunningham scored 30 points to help the Detroit Pistons hold off the Charlotte Hornets 97-89 on Wednesday night.

Paul Reed added 16 points and Ausar Thompson had seven points, nine rebounds and eight assists for the Pistons (4-1). They were coming off a 111-97 loss at New York on Tuesday night.

Brandon Miller had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Charlotte, but missed five of his seven shots in the fourth quarter. Dennis Schroeder scored 14 points, but no other Hornets reached double figures.

Charlotte turned the ball over 25 times to Detroit's 14.

Miller had 21 points as the Hornets built a 51-44 halftime lead. Neither team could consistently hit shots, but Charlotte's 6-0 advantage in second-chance points was enough to keep it ahead.

Detroit, though, started the third quarter with a 16-5 run that included 3-pointers from four players. The Pistons also forced eight turnovers in the quarter on their way to a 76-70 lead.

Charlotte stayed close for most of the fourth, but Miller's shooting struggles and five more turnovers kept it from making a serious challenge.