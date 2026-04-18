DETROIT (WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are getting ready to tip off the first round of the playoffs at Little Caesars Arena, but they are not the only team putting in the work on the court ahead of Sunday's big game.

The Pistons dance team is preparing to put on a big show as well. While fans see the energy, lights and music on game day, that is only half the story. Many of the dancers have full-time jobs outside of the gig.

Watch Carli Petrus' video report below:

Detroit Pistons dance team prepares for playoffs while balancing full-time jobs, motherhood

"It's a long season. There's 42 home games," Natalie Miramontes said.

Miramontes, the Pistons dance team head coach, said the team is a major commitment.

"We see each other more than our own families," Miramontes said.

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Third-year Pistons dancer Giulianna Somero graduated from Wayne State last May and passed her exams to begin law school.

"My days this season looked like being at the library all day and then coming straight to a game, straight to practice," Somero said.

Somero's next stop is law school, but dance remains non-negotiable.

"I want to go to law school to advocate for creatives and dancers and entertainers and people working in fashion," Somero said. "I feel like it's important for me to continue pursuing my passions while being a student."

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She is not alone. Verleyria Miggins is a business owner and a mother to a 2-year-old son. She said trying to balance everything can be tough.

"Sometimes, I feel like I have too much on my plate at one time instead of just pouring into one thing," Miggins said.

However, walking away is not an option.

"For all the mothers out there, for sure, it's never too late. Always chase your dreams, chase your goals no matter what you have to do. Don't worry about the circumstances," Miggins said.

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Even though the lifestyle is not easy, the dancers remain dedicated.

"We all make it work because it's just something we love so much and it's something we're so passionate about," Somero said.

With the playoffs here, the energy is on another level.

"It's a different feeling and excitement for me because before it's like you're going to the playoffs, but you're the 8-seed. Now we're the first, so now we just feel more hopeful," Miramontes said.

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"We've been working really hard just to not only perform but really represent for the city, for the team and the organization," Somero said.

The team is excited to show off their new routine to fans. Tipoff is Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

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