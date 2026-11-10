Detroit Pistons to celebrate 20th anniversary of Detroit Shock WNBA Championship on Nov. 20

The Detroit Pistons are celebrating the 20th anniversary of the 2006 WNBA Champion Detroit Shock later this month at Little Caesars Arena.

According to the team, the celebration will take place on Nov. 20 when the Pistons take on the Toronto Raptors.

Watch below: WNBA formally approves expansion in Detroit, play set to begin in 2029

WNBA formally approves expansion in Detroit, play set to begin in 2029

As part of the ceelbration, Shock players — including 2006 WNBA Finals MVP and Flint native Deanna Nolan, Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer Swin Cash, 2003 Finals MVP Ruth Riley, three-time NBA Champions Cheryl Ford and Elaine Powell and 2006 WNBA Champion Angelina Williams as well as head coach Bill Laimbeer and assistant coach Rick Mahorn — will be on hand for the celebration.

There will be a special halftime ceremony, and some members of the team will be doing public autograph signings on the LCA concourse.

Also, the Pistons are debuting two new retail items in collaboration with Todd Patrick — a varsity jacket and t-shirt for the 20th anniversary. Check out the photos below.

Detroit Pistons

The Shock won their second title in franchise history in 2006. They would win a third in 2008. The WNBA is bringing a franchise back to Detroit and will start playing in the 2029 season.

