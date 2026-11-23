The Detroit Pistons unveiled 2026 Nike NBA Specter Edition uniforms today as part of a league-wide launch alongside Nike.

The uniforms celebrate the "eight most deeply rooted franchise identities in the NBA," according to the team.

According to the team, the jersey features a flame-inspired base, born from the horsehead identity from the teal era of the late 1990s and early 2000s.

"Featuring stitched player names and numbers, along with the 'DETROIT' wordmark and Nike logo, the Detroit Basketball black uniform incorporates colors such as redline red, crossover canary, spirit seafoam, Motor City mint and tip-off teal, to create the flame from the flaming horse logo," the Pistons said.

Detroit will wear the uniforms three times this season — first against the Orlando Magic on Nov. 29. They will also wear it on Dec. 14 and Dec. 18, and there will also be a special-edition floor.