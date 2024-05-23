ESPN: Pistons working on a deal with Trajan Langdon to be President of Basketball Operations

(WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Pistons are working to hire New Orleans Pelicans General Manager Trajan Langdon as their new president of basketball operations.

NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski says they are beginning to work on a deal and it is expected to be completed soon.

The report from Woj says Pistons owner Tom Gores is hiring Langdon with sweeping power to make changes to the organization and set a course for the future.

Langdon has spent the last five years under David Griffin with the Pelicans and three seasons under Sean Marks as an assistant GM with Brooklyn.

Woj reports Langdon will have the opportunity to sit down with Pistons GM Troy Weaver and coach Monty Williams and discuss how they can work together with the Pistons.

The Pistons had the league's worst record at 14-68 last season. They have the fifth overall pick in the June 26 NBA Draft, and significant salary cap space available this offseason.