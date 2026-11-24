Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will begin practicing after straining his hamstring last month, the Pistons announced on Tuesday.

According to the team, Duren will be assigned to the Motor City Cruise, the G League affiliate, for practice on Wednesday as part of his return to play. It's not clear when he could return to the Pistons.

Duren strained his right hamstring in the second game of the season on Oct. 23.

The 6-foot-10 center signed a 5-year, $200 million contract extension at the start of October.