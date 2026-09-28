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Jalen Duren will reportedly skip Detroit Pistons media day on Monday

Pistons Suns Basketball
Ross D. Franklin/AP
Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren dribbles the ball against the Phoenix Suns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
Pistons Suns Basketball
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(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons center Jalen Duren will not be attending the team's media day on Monday amid a contract dispute, according to multiple reports.

Duren, 22, has declined the Pistons' five-year, $200 million fully-guaranteed offer, according to Shams Charania.

He's a restricted free agent and has been in a contract dispute with the Pistons for much of the summer.

Last week, the Pistons signed Ausar Thompson to a five-year, $155 million contract extension.

According to reports, Duren has until Thursday to decide whether or not he is going to accept a one-year, $9.6 million qualifying offer which would allow him to become an unrestricted free agent next summer. The Athletic reports that the team could extend the qualifying offer deadline.

Last season, Duren averaged 19.5 points, 10.5 rebounds and two assists per game during the regular season, but he struggled in the playoffs, averaging only 10.2 points per game and 8.5 rebounds per game.

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