Kevin Huerter reportedly re-signing with the Pistons for 3 years, $27 million

(WXYZ) — ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania is reporting that free agent guard Kevin Huerter is re-signing with the Detroit Pistons in a three-year, $27 million deal.

Charania broke the news of the deal on social media Monday afternoon.

Free agent sharpshooter Kevin Huerter intends to sign a three-year, $27 million deal to return to the Detroit Pistons, sources tell ESPN. The Pistons worked through the deal with Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports on Monday. pic.twitter.com/pmTfZBaWXh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 29, 2026

Huerter played in 25 games for the Pistons last season, after being brought in from Chicago as part of a three-team trade that involved Jaden Ivey in February. For the season, he averaged 10 points in 22 minutes a game.

Huerter has played in 551 games in his 8-year career, which also saw him play for the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings