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Kevin Huerter reportedly re-signing with the Pistons for 3 years, $27 million

Pistons Basketball
Michael Conroy/AP
Detroit Pistons guard Kevin Huerter (27) plays against the Indiana Pacers during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Sunday, April 12, 2026. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Pistons Basketball
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(WXYZ) — ESPN's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania is reporting that free agent guard Kevin Huerter is re-signing with the Detroit Pistons in a three-year, $27 million deal.

Charania broke the news of the deal on social media Monday afternoon.

Huerter played in 25 games for the Pistons last season, after being brought in from Chicago as part of a three-team trade that involved Jaden Ivey in February. For the season, he averaged 10 points in 22 minutes a game.

Huerter has played in 551 games in his 8-year career, which also saw him play for the Atlanta Hawks and the Sacramento Kings

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