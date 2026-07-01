Pistons agree to three-year deal with free agent forward John Collins, per report

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a three-year, $51 million deal with free agent forward John Collins, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

Last season with the Los Angeles Clippers, Collins averaged 13.6 points and 5.3 rebounds per game while shooting 55.2 percent from the field (9.6 attempts per game), a career-best 40.6 percent from three (3.2 attempts) and 76.6 percent from the free throw line (3.7 attempts).

A nine-year NBA veteran, Collins was first drafted by the Atlanta Hawks in 2017, and played well enough to be named to the 2017-18 All-Rookie team. A 6-foot-9 forward who has always been a threat to catch lobs, Collins played with the Hawks for six seasons (2017-2023) before playing with the Utah Jazz for two seasons and the Clippers last season.

According to the reported terms, Collins would be the second-highest paid player on the Pistons roster, based on Average Annual Value and the financial breakdown on Spotrac.