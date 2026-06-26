Pistons' Jalen Duren reportedly exploring sign-and-trade options

(WXYZ) — Detroit Pistons forward Jalen Duren is planning to explore sign-and-trade deals, according to a report from The Athletic.

The report from Sam Amick cites sources, and said that Duren was underwhelmed by the Pistons' initial offer in restricted free agency. The NBA free agency negotiation period begins on Tuesday.

Duren was a key player during Detroit's regular season, helping lead the team to the playoffs. He averaged 19.5 points and 10.5 rebounds per game on an average of 28.2 minutes per game.

However, he struggled in the playoffs, averaging 10.2 points per game and 9.2 rebounds per game.

The Athletic said sources told them the gap between the sides is large enough that Duren is thinking about ways to get to another team. However, The Athletic said negotiation is still ongoing and there is still time for Duren and the team to reach a deal.