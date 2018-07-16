Pistons lose to Lakers in Summer League quarterfinals

10:51 PM, Jul 15, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JULY 15: Henry Ellenson #8 of the Detroit Pistons jocks for a position during the game against the Los Angeles Lakers during the 2018 Las Vegas Summer League on July 15, 2018 at the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2018 NBAE (Photo by Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images)

Garrett Ellwood
Copyright Getty Images

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- The Los Angeles Lakers put on a good show for LeBron James.

With James in attendance , the defending NBA Summer League champions cruised back into the semifinals, beating the Detroit Pistons 101-78 on Sunday.

Second-round pick Svi Mykhailiuk scored 19 points and Josh Hart added 18 for the Lakers, who shot out to a 33-14 lead after one quarter inside UNLV's Thomas & Mack Center.

Former lottery pick Henry Ellenson finished a solid stint in Las Vegas with 22 points for the Pistons (3-3). Second-round pick Bruce Brown added 11 but was a woeful 3 for 17 from the field, missing all six 3-pointers.

James wore gold Lakers shorts in watching the Lakers improve to 5-0. He left as his former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers, were preparing for their quarterfinal game against Toronto.

The Cavaliers won that game and will meet the Lakers in the semifinals on Monday.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top