Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham earns first All-Star nod amidst career-best season

ATLANTA (WXYZ) — For the first time in his NBA career, Detroit Pistons point guard Cade Cunningham has been named an All-Star.

Cunningham is the first Piston to be named an All-Star since Blake Griffin in 2019.

The Texas native is averaging career bests in points (24.8), rebounds (6.4) and assists (9.4) per game, as of Thursday, Jan. 30. He's shooting a career-best 45.2 percent from the field and 36.3 percent from the field, while also making 82.5 percent of his free throws. That scoring average has Cunningham ranked 14th among all NBA players.

Cunningham was drafted No. 1 overall by the Pistons in the 2021 NBA draft, and was named to the NBA's All-Rookie 1st Team.

The 23-year-old has led the Pistons to a 23-24 record. With that just below .500 record, the Pistons are currently an 8-seed in the East: if the season ended today, the Pistons would have to win one game in the Play-In to make the playoffs.

RELATED: Pistons at .500 mark past January 1 for first time since 2019

Pistons at .500 mark past January 1 for first time since 2019

Our Previous Coverage: Pistons turnaround is remarkable, as Cade Cunningham produces at All-Star level

Pistons turnaround is remarkable, as Cade Cunningham produces at All-Star level

Cunningham was announced as an All-Star reserve during TNT's pre-game show this season, representing the Eastern Conference as a guard. Cunningham will compete in the All-Star game's first ever mini tournament, and will be drafted by either Charles Barkley, Shaquille O'Neal or Kenny Smith.

The All-Star Draft will happen live on TNT on Thursday, Feb. 6, with the All-Star mini tournament taking place at the conclusion of All-Star weekend on Sunday, Feb. 16.

Pistons fans can watch Cade Cunningham in action tomorrow at LCA, with the Pistons hosting the Dallas Mavericks for a 7 p.m. tip-off. The Pistons are on pace to win more games than it has in the previous two seasons combined; finishing with 41 wins or more would give the Pistons it's best record since the 2018-19 season.