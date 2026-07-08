Pistons trading Caris LaVert to the Bucks for Prince and Harris

(WXYZ) — The Detroit Pistons are making more moves during the offseason, according to a report from ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Charania reported that the Pistons are trading guard Caris LaVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks in exchange for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris.

The Detroit Pistons are trading Caris LeVert and two second-round picks to the Milwaukee Bucks for Taurean Prince and Gary Harris, sources tell ESPN. Pistons will create a trade exception from the deal and savings while Bucks acquire LeVert and pick up assets. pic.twitter.com/J615WaNmGA — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 7, 2026

LaVert spent one season with the Pistons, playing in 60 games, averaging just over 7 points in about 19 minutes a game. The trade comes one day before the one-year anniversary of LaVert signing a two-year contract with the team. LaVert played his college ball at Michigan as a member of the Wolverines from 2012-2016.

In exchange, the Pistons are getting forward Taurean Prince, a 9 year veteran, who has spent the last two seasons with the Bucks, and guard Gary Harris, a 12-year veteran, who is coming off his only season with the Bucks.

Prince has played 608 games in the NBA, averaging just under 10 points in just under 25 minutes a game. Harris has played 666 games in the NBA, averaging just under 10 points in 26 minutes a game.