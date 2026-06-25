Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
SportsBasketballPistons

Actions

Pistons trading Isaiah Stewart to Memphis for three future second-round picks, per report

Isaiah Stewart
Carlos Osorio/AP
Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart (28) reaches in on Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, April 19, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Isaiah Stewart
Posted

(WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Pistons are trading Center/Forward Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

The network's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania says the deal will allow the Pistons to "clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets" while the Grizzlies will get the "25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece."

Stewart has been with the Pistons for 6 seasons, playing in 365 games. He averaged about 24 minutes a game, with a 51.4% field goal average for an average of 8.8 points per game.

About Us

DirecTV has removed WXYZ & WMYD – Here’s how to keep watching