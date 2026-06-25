Pistons trading Isaiah Stewart to Memphis for three future second-round picks, per report

(WXYZ) — ESPN is reporting that the Detroit Pistons are trading Center/Forward Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks.

The network's Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania says the deal will allow the Pistons to "clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets" while the Grizzlies will get the "25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece."

Just in: The Detroit Pistons are trading C/F Isaiah Stewart to the Memphis Grizzlies for three future second-round picks, sources tell ESPN. Pistons clear Stewart's salary and pick up assets while Grizzlies acquire a 25-year-old as a rugged frontcourt piece. pic.twitter.com/V8zbaI5OXr — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 25, 2026

Stewart has been with the Pistons for 6 seasons, playing in 365 games. He averaged about 24 minutes a game, with a 51.4% field goal average for an average of 8.8 points per game.