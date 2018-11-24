Reggie Jackson scores 22, leads Pistons past Rockets in OT

DETROIT (AP) -- Reggie Jackson scored 19 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter and overtime as the Detroit Pistons beat the Houston Rockets 116-111 on Friday night.

Blake Griffin scored 28 points and Andre Drummond had 23 points and 20 rebounds for Detroit, which has won five of seven.

James Harden scored 33 points for the Rockets, who had won five straight. Clint Capela finished with 29 points and 21 rebounds.

The Rockets led 103-101 early in overtime, but the Pistons scored seven straight points, including two dunks by Griffin. Jackson hit six free throws in overtime.

Drummond put up a 20-point, 20-rebound game for the 26th time in his career. But Capela became just the second player to have one while starting against him. Anthony Davis had 59 points and 20 rebounds for the New Orleans Pelicans in a 111-106 win over Detroit on Feb. 21, 2016.

The teams also played on Wednesday in Houston, with the Rockets winning 126-124 behind 43 points from Harden. Griffin had 37 points and 11 rebounds for Detroit.

On Friday, two free throws by Jackson tied the game at 93 with 1:11 to play, but he fouled Harden at the other end. Harden made the first free throw, then grabbed the offensive rebound of his missed second attempt.

Brown, though, stole the ball and forced Harden into a foul to prevent a layup with 37.7 seconds to play. The rookie made both free throws to put Detroit ahead 95-94, but Harden's jumper put Houston back in front with 22 seconds to go.

Griffin appeared to win the game with a 3-pointer with 2.6 seconds left, but Eric Gordon drove the baseline for a tying layup with 0.1 second left in regulation.

Capela and Harden combined for 38 points in the first half, but Drummond and Griffin's 29 points and 20 rebounds were enough to give the Pistons a 61-56 lead at the break.

Detroit started the second half with an 11-2 run for a 72-58 advantage, but couldn't keep control. The Rockets outscored the Pistons 21-6 through the rest of the third quarter and took a 79-78 lead on Chris Paul's 3-pointer with 1.1 seconds left.

The Pistons continued to struggle offensively in the fourth quarter, scoring one point in the first five minutes. The Rockets built their advantage to 85-79, but Griffin and Jackson were able to keep the Pistons in the game.

TIP INS

Rockets: Houston has lost four of its last five visits to Detroit. . The loss was the Rockets' first in six games against the Eastern Conference this season.

Pistons: Detroit made seven 3-pointers, ending a franchise-record streak of seven straight games with at least 10. . DeMarcus Cousins is second in the NBA with 15 20-point, 20-rebound games since Drummond entered the league.

