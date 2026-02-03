Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Report: Pistons sending Jaden Ivey to the Bulls in three team deal

Detroit Pistons' Jaden Ivey plays against the Portland Trail Blazers during an NBA summer league basketball game Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
(WXYZ) — The Pistons are reportedly part of a multi-team deal that will see Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric coming to Detroit.

The trade was first reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

According to the report, the deal involves the Pistons, the Bulls, and the Timberwolves. The Bulls will send Huerter and Saric to Detroit. The Timberwolves will send Mike Conley Jr. to Chicago, who will also receive Jaden Ivey from Detroit. The Pistons will also receive a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota.

