Report: Pistons sending Jaden Ivey to the Bulls in three team deal

(WXYZ) — The Pistons are reportedly part of a multi-team deal that will see Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric coming to Detroit.

The trade was first reported by ESPN Senior NBA Insider Shams Charania.

Just in: Chicago, Minnesota and Detroit have agreed to a multi-team deal that sends Jaden Ivey and Mike Conley Jr. to the Bulls and Kevin Huerter and Dario Saric to the Pistons, sources tell ESPN. Detroit also receives a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/pgxqr1WT90 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 3, 2026

According to the report, the deal involves the Pistons, the Bulls, and the Timberwolves. The Bulls will send Huerter and Saric to Detroit. The Timberwolves will send Mike Conley Jr. to Chicago, who will also receive Jaden Ivey from Detroit. The Pistons will also receive a 2026 first-round protected swap from Minnesota.