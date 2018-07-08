Report: Pistons sign one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia

(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year contract with center Zaza Pachulia, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

Warriors free agent Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell Yahoo. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2018

Pachulia, who has spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game during 69 games in the 2017-18 season.

In what has been indicated to be the corresponding move, the Pistons announced Sunday afternoon that they have waived Eric Moreland.