Report: Pistons sign one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia

2:35 PM, Jul 8, 2018
4:59 PM, Jul 8, 2018

PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Christian Petersen
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year contract with center Zaza Pachulia, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.

 

 

Pachulia, who has spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game during 69 games in the 2017-18 season.

In what has been indicated to be the corresponding move, the Pistons announced Sunday afternoon that they have waived Eric Moreland.

