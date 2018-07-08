Report: Pistons sign one-year deal with Zaza Pachulia

Fair
HI: 85°
LO: 70°
PHOENIX, AZ - APRIL 08: Zaza Pachulia #27 of the Golden State Warriors looks to pass during the first half of the NBA game against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on April 8, 2018 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
(WXYZ) -- The Detroit Pistons have agreed to a one-year contract with center Zaza Pachulia, according to a report from Yahoo Sports.
Warriors free agent Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell Yahoo.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 8, 2018
Warriors free agent Zaza Pachulia has agreed to a one-year, $2.4M deal with the Detroit Pistons, league sources tell Yahoo.
Pachulia, who has spent the past two seasons with the Golden State Warriors, averaged 5.4 points and 7.4 rebounds in 14.1 minutes per game during 69 games in the 2017-18 season.
In what has been indicated to be the corresponding move, the Pistons announced Sunday afternoon that they have waived Eric Moreland.
Like Us. We Like You.
Get local stories delivered directly to your newsfeed.
We're on Roku.
Stream local news, whenever you want.
Download the app today and get up to date info on the go.