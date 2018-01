(WXYZ) -- The Pistons are signing former Oakland University star Kay Felder to a two-way contract, according to a report from Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports.

Sources: The Detroit Pistons are signing guard Kay Felder to a two-way NBA contract. Felder, a Detroit native, was Cleveland’s second round pick in 2016 and in his second NBA season. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 13, 2018

Under a two-way contract, a player is allowed to spend a finite amount of time with an NBA team, and must spend the remainder of the time with the organization's G-League team. Thus Felder would likely primarily play for the Grand Rapids Drive.