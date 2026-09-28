The Spot - Detroit 20 to air 71 regular season Detroit Pistons games; here's the full schedule

The Detroit Pistons unveiled the 2026-27 broadcast schedule, featuring 71 games with free, over-the-air broadcasts on The Spot - Detroit 20.

According to the team, all four preseason games will also air on The Spot - Detroit 20. Earlier this year, The E.W. Scripps Company announced that The Spot - Detroit 20 will be the official broadcast station of the Detroit Pistons in partnership with Scripps Sports.

“Scripps Sports and The Spot - Detroit 20 are proud to be the broadcast television partners of one of the NBA's most storied franchises," said Mike Murri, regional general manager, E.W. Scripps Company. "Detroit has an incredible basketball tradition, and we're committed to delivering the high-quality local sports coverage that Pistons fans deserve. This is exactly the kind of meaningful community partnership that drives everything we do at Scripps.”

“For the first time in more than two decades, Pistons fans across Detroit and throughout Michigan will have more ways than ever to watch and listen to Detroit Basketball, including free, over-the-air television and radio, along with streaming,” said Pistons President of Business Operations Melanie Harris. “This is an exciting moment for our organization and, most importantly, for our fans. Together with Scripps Sports, DAZN and Audacy’s 97.1 The Ticket, we’re making it easier for fans across our region to connect with the Pistons, follow the team throughout the season and be part of the energy surrounding Detroit Basketball. We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Pistons closer to more fans, wherever and however they choose to follow us.”

The regular season coverage begins on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. The games will also feature a half-hour pregame show and half-hour postgame show.

The Spot – Detroit 20 will host a special hour-long pregame show prior to the team’s home opener vs. Boston on October 20 live from Little Caesars Arena.

George Blaha will return for his 51st season and joined by Greg Kelser, who's entering his 40th season.

Check out the full schedule below.

Preseason

Mon, Oct 5, 2026 - vs. Phoenix - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Oct 10, 2026 - @ Washington - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Oct 14, 2026 - @ Minnesota - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Oct 16, 2026 - vs. Toronto - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Regular season

Tue, Oct 20, 2026 - vs. Boston - 3:00 PM - NBC

Fri, Oct 23, 2026 - @ Miami - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Oct 25, 2026 - @ Philadelphia - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Oct 27, 2026 - @ New York - 8:00 PM - NBC

Wed, Oct 28, 2026 - vs. Charlotte - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Oct 30, 2026 - @ Brooklyn - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Nov 2, 2026 - @ Charlotte - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Nov 4, 2026 - vs. Philadelphia - 7:00 PM - ESPN

Sun, Nov 8, 2026 - vs. LA Lakers - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Nov 9, 2026 - vs. Washington - 7:00 PM - Peacock/The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Nov 12, 2026 - @ Washington - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Nov 14, 2026 - @ Miami - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Nov 17, 2026 - @ San Antonio - 8:00 PM - NBC

Wed, Nov 18, 2026 - @ New Orleans - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Nov 20, 2026 - vs. Toronto - 7:30 PM - Prime

Sun, Nov 22, 2026 - @ Atlanta - 3:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Nov 24, 2026 - @ Orlando - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Nov 27, 2026 - vs. Milwaukee - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Nov 29, 2026 - vs. Orlando - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Nov 30, 2026 - vs. Denver - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Dec 2, 2026 - vs. Memphis - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Dec 13, 2026 - @ Indiana - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Dec 14, 2026 - vs. Brooklyn - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Dec 16, 2026 - vs. Phoenix - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Dec 18, 2026 - vs. Cleveland - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Dec 20, 2026 - @ Boston - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Dec 22, 2026 - @ Oklahoma City - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Dec 23, 2026 - @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Dec 26, 2026 - @ Chicago - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Dec 27, 2026 - vs. Portland - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Dec 30, 2026 - vs. New Orleans - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Jan 1, 2027 - vs. Orlando - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Jan 3, 2027 - @ Denver - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Jan 5, 2027 - @ Sacramento - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Jan 7, 2027 - @ Golden State - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Jan 8, 2027 - @ LA Lakers - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Jan 10, 2027 - vs. Utah - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Jan 12, 2027 - @ Toronto - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Jan 14, 2027 - vs. Dallas - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Jan 16, 2027 - @ Houston - 8:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Jan 18, 2027 - @ Cleveland - 12:00 PM - NBC

Fri, Jan 22, 2027 - vs. Indiana - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Jan 24, 2027 - vs. Minnesota - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Jan 26, 2027 - vs. Atlanta - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Jan 27, 2027 - @ Cleveland - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Jan 29, 2027 - @ Dallas - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Jan 31, 2027 - vs. Sacramento - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Feb 2, 2027 - vs. Chicago - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Feb 3, 2027 - vs. New York - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Feb 5, 2027 - @ Philadelphia - 7:00 PM - Prime

Sun, Feb 7, 2027 - vs. Golden State - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Feb 9, 2027 - @ LA Clippers - 10:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Feb 10, 2027 - @ Phoenix - 9:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Feb 13, 2027 - @ Portland - 3:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Feb 15, 2027 - @ Utah - 9:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Feb 17, 2027 - vs. New York - 7:00 PM - ESPN

Thu, Feb 25, 2027 - vs. Miami - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Feb 27, 2027 - vs. Oklahoma City - 5:30 PM - Prime

Mon, Mar 1, 2027 - vs. Chicago - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Mar 2, 2027 - @ Milwaukee - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Mar 5, 2027 - vs. Boston - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Mar 9, 2027 - vs. Cleveland - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Mar 11, 2027 - vs. Milwaukee - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Mar 13, 2027 - vs. Brooklyn - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Mar 14, 2027 - @ Toronto - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Mar 16, 2027 - @ Indiana - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Mar 18, 2027 - @ Milwaukee - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Mar 20, 2027 - vs. Charlotte - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Mar 22, 2027 - @ Minnesota - 9:30 PM - Peacock

Wed, Mar 24, 2027 - @ Charlotte - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Thu, Mar 25, 2027 - vs. Houston - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sat, Mar 27, 2027 - vs. San Antonio - 3:00 PM - Prime/The Spot - Detroit 20

Mon, Mar 29, 2027 - vs. LA Clippers - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Mar 31, 2027 - vs. Toronto - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Apr 2, 2027 - @ Chicago - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Sun, Apr 4, 2027 - vs. Miami - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Tue, Apr 6, 2027 - @ Memphis - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Wed, Apr 7, 2027 - vs. Indiana - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20

Fri, Apr 9, 2027 - @ New York - 7:00 PM - Prime

Sun, Apr 11, 2027 - @ Washington - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20