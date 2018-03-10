Tom Gores discusses Stan Van Gundy's future with Pistons

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores spoke to the media at halftime of Friday's game about Stan Van Gundy's future as coach and team president.

"We haven't won enough, but this team works very hard and Stan works very hard," Gores said. "We'll talk about things after the season, but I'm not giving up on Stan or this team."

Van Gundy said after the game that he's not concerned.

"I've never had a better relationship with an owner, and I know Tom is going to make the decision that is the best one for the franchise," he said. "I'm not apprehensive about that. I'm losing sleep over the fact we had lost 10 of 12."