Tom Gores discusses Stan Van Gundy's future with Pistons

Dave Hogg, Associated Press
11:19 PM, Mar 9, 2018

DETROIT, MI - OCTOBER 18: Pistons owner Tom Gores addresses the media before the Inaugural NBA game at the new Little Caesars Arena on October 18, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. The Pistons defeated the Hornets 102 to 90. (Photo by Dave Reginek/Getty Images)

Dave Reginek
Copyright Getty Images

DETROIT (AP) -- Detroit Pistons owner Tom Gores spoke to the media at halftime of Friday's game about Stan Van Gundy's future as coach and team president.

"We haven't won enough, but this team works very hard and Stan works very hard," Gores said. "We'll talk about things after the season, but I'm not giving up on Stan or this team."

Van Gundy said after the game that he's not concerned.

"I've never had a better relationship with an owner, and I know Tom is going to make the decision that is the best one for the franchise," he said. "I'm not apprehensive about that. I'm losing sleep over the fact we had lost 10 of 12."

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top