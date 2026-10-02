Watch Detroit Pistons preseason games on The Spot - Detroit 20 starting Oct. 5

The Detroit Pistons preseason kicks off on Oct. 5 and The Spot - Detroit 20 is proud to be the official broadcast partner for the 2026-27 season.
The first preseason game on The Spot - Detroit 20 is Monday, Oct. 5 when the Pistons host the Phoenix Suns at Little Caesars Arena.
Check out the full preseason schedule below.
Preseason
Mon, Oct 5, 2026 - vs. Phoenix - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Oct 10, 2026 - @ Washington - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Oct 14, 2026 - @ Minnesota - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Oct 16, 2026 - vs. Toronto - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
The Spot - Detroit 20 will air 71 regular season Detroit Pistons games, free, over-the-air.
“Scripps Sports and The Spot - Detroit 20 are proud to be the broadcast television partners of one of the NBA's most storied franchises," said Mike Murri, regional general manager, E.W. Scripps Company. "Detroit has an incredible basketball tradition, and we're committed to delivering the high-quality local sports coverage that Pistons fans deserve. This is exactly the kind of meaningful community partnership that drives everything we do at Scripps.”
“For the first time in more than two decades, Pistons fans across Detroit and throughout Michigan will have more ways than ever to watch and listen to Detroit Basketball, including free, over-the-air television and radio, along with streaming,” said Pistons President of Business Operations Melanie Harris. “This is an exciting moment for our organization and, most importantly, for our fans. Together with Scripps Sports, DAZN and Audacy’s 97.1 The Ticket, we’re making it easier for fans across our region to connect with the Pistons, follow the team throughout the season and be part of the energy surrounding Detroit Basketball. We couldn’t be more excited to bring the Pistons closer to more fans, wherever and however they choose to follow us.”
The regular season coverage begins on Oct. 23 and Oct. 25. The games will also feature a half-hour pregame show and half-hour postgame show.
The Spot – Detroit 20 will host a special hour-long pregame show prior to the team’s home opener vs. Boston on October 20 live from Little Caesars Arena.
George Blaha will return for his 51st season and be joined by Greg Kelser, who's entering his 40th season.
Check out the full regular season schedule below.
Regular season
Tue, Oct 20, 2026 - vs. Boston - 3:00 PM - NBC
Fri, Oct 23, 2026 - @ Miami - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Oct 25, 2026 - @ Philadelphia - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Oct 27, 2026 - @ New York - 8:00 PM - NBC
Wed, Oct 28, 2026 - vs. Charlotte - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Oct 30, 2026 - @ Brooklyn - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Nov 2, 2026 - @ Charlotte - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Nov 4, 2026 - vs. Philadelphia - 7:00 PM - ESPN
Sun, Nov 8, 2026 - vs. LA Lakers - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Nov 9, 2026 - vs. Washington - 7:00 PM - Peacock/The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Nov 12, 2026 - @ Washington - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Nov 14, 2026 - @ Miami - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Nov 17, 2026 - @ San Antonio - 8:00 PM - NBC
Wed, Nov 18, 2026 - @ New Orleans - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Nov 20, 2026 - vs. Toronto - 7:30 PM - Prime
Sun, Nov 22, 2026 - @ Atlanta - 3:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Nov 24, 2026 - @ Orlando - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Nov 27, 2026 - vs. Milwaukee - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Nov 29, 2026 - vs. Orlando - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Nov 30, 2026 - vs. Denver - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Dec 2, 2026 - vs. Memphis - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Dec 13, 2026 - @ Indiana - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Dec 14, 2026 - vs. Brooklyn - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Dec 16, 2026 - vs. Phoenix - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Dec 18, 2026 - vs. Cleveland - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Dec 20, 2026 - @ Boston - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Dec 22, 2026 - @ Oklahoma City - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Dec 23, 2026 - @ Atlanta - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Dec 26, 2026 - @ Chicago - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Dec 27, 2026 - vs. Portland - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Dec 30, 2026 - vs. New Orleans - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Jan 1, 2027 - vs. Orlando - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Jan 3, 2027 - @ Denver - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Jan 5, 2027 - @ Sacramento - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Jan 7, 2027 - @ Golden State - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Jan 8, 2027 - @ LA Lakers - 10:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Jan 10, 2027 - vs. Utah - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Jan 12, 2027 - @ Toronto - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Jan 14, 2027 - vs. Dallas - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Jan 16, 2027 - @ Houston - 8:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Jan 18, 2027 - @ Cleveland - 12:00 PM - NBC
Fri, Jan 22, 2027 - vs. Indiana - 7:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Jan 24, 2027 - vs. Minnesota - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Jan 26, 2027 - vs. Atlanta - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Jan 27, 2027 - @ Cleveland - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Jan 29, 2027 - @ Dallas - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Jan 31, 2027 - vs. Sacramento - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Feb 2, 2027 - vs. Chicago - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Feb 3, 2027 - vs. New York - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Feb 5, 2027 - @ Philadelphia - 7:00 PM - Prime
Sun, Feb 7, 2027 - vs. Golden State - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Feb 9, 2027 - @ LA Clippers - 10:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Feb 10, 2027 - @ Phoenix - 9:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Feb 13, 2027 - @ Portland - 3:30 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Feb 15, 2027 - @ Utah - 9:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Feb 17, 2027 - vs. New York - 7:00 PM - ESPN
Thu, Feb 25, 2027 - vs. Miami - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Feb 27, 2027 - vs. Oklahoma City - 5:30 PM - Prime
Mon, Mar 1, 2027 - vs. Chicago - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Mar 2, 2027 - @ Milwaukee - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Mar 5, 2027 - vs. Boston - 7:00 PM - ESPN/The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Mar 9, 2027 - vs. Cleveland - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Mar 11, 2027 - vs. Milwaukee - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Mar 13, 2027 - vs. Brooklyn - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Mar 14, 2027 - @ Toronto - 5:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Mar 16, 2027 - @ Indiana - 8:00 PM - NBC/The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Mar 18, 2027 - @ Milwaukee - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Mar 20, 2027 - vs. Charlotte - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Mar 22, 2027 - @ Minnesota - 9:30 PM - Peacock
Wed, Mar 24, 2027 - @ Charlotte - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Thu, Mar 25, 2027 - vs. Houston - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sat, Mar 27, 2027 - vs. San Antonio - 3:00 PM - Prime/The Spot - Detroit 20
Mon, Mar 29, 2027 - vs. LA Clippers - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Mar 31, 2027 - vs. Toronto - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Apr 2, 2027 - @ Chicago - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Sun, Apr 4, 2027 - vs. Miami - 3:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Tue, Apr 6, 2027 - @ Memphis - 8:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Wed, Apr 7, 2027 - vs. Indiana - 7:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20
Fri, Apr 9, 2027 - @ New York - 7:00 PM - Prime
Sun, Apr 11, 2027 - @ Washington - 6:00 PM - The Spot - Detroit 20