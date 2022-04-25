Bears' Pringle arrested for alleged reckless driving on suspended license

Chicago Bears wide receiver Byron Pringle was allegedly arrested in Florida Saturday for reportedly reckless driving on a suspended license with a child in the backseat.

TMZ reported that around 6 p.m., a Florida Highway Patrol trooper witnessed a cloud of smoke and saw an orange 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat doing donuts on a public road in Pasco County.

When they stopped Pringle, Yahoo! Sports reported that the trooper noticed a man in the passenger seat and a juvenile child in the back seat.

TMZ and ABC News affiliate WFLA reported that when the trooper ran his license, they saw that it was suspended.

According to the media outlets, the trooper said Pringle was verbally confrontational and wouldn't listen to commands.

Pringle was arrested and booked on charges of reckless driving and driving with a suspended license.

The wide receiver spent the last four seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before signing with the Bears to a one-year contract last month, NFL.com reported.