Beilein to team "How good can we be?"

Justin Rose
6:29 PM, Feb 5, 2018

John Beilein chats with Action Sports Justin Rose on the final stretch of the regular season.

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) - If you're starting to get the March Madness itch, you aren't alone.

The final month of the college basketball season is upon us and there's just a handful of games left before the world's best lose-or-go-home tournament begins.

John Beilein and the Wolverines are safely in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but right now, Bracketologists don't have Michigan on a very high line.

With a 19-6 record, two of their losses are to third ranked Purdue, and Michigan has quality wins over Texas, UCLA, Michigan State and VCU.

Yet they find themselves on the 8/9 seed line on most of the mock brackets.

Action Sports Justin Rose caught up with Beilein in their weekly one-on-one chat to discuss if there is any feeling of disrespect from those pundits.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top