Beilein to team "How good can we be?"

John Beilein chats with Action Sports Justin Rose on the final stretch of the regular season.
ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) - If you're starting to get the March Madness itch, you aren't alone.
The final month of the college basketball season is upon us and there's just a handful of games left before the world's best lose-or-go-home tournament begins.
John Beilein and the Wolverines are safely in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but right now, Bracketologists don't have Michigan on a very high line.
With a 19-6 record, two of their losses are to third ranked Purdue, and Michigan has quality wins over Texas, UCLA, Michigan State and VCU.
Yet they find themselves on the 8/9 seed line on most of the mock brackets.
Action Sports Justin Rose caught up with Beilein in their weekly one-on-one chat to discuss if there is any feeling of disrespect from those pundits.
