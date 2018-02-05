Beilein to team "How good can we be?"

ANN ARBOR (WXYZ) - If you're starting to get the March Madness itch, you aren't alone.

The final month of the college basketball season is upon us and there's just a handful of games left before the world's best lose-or-go-home tournament begins.

John Beilein and the Wolverines are safely in the NCAA Tournament at this point, but right now, Bracketologists don't have Michigan on a very high line.

With a 19-6 record, two of their losses are to third ranked Purdue, and Michigan has quality wins over Texas, UCLA, Michigan State and VCU.

Yet they find themselves on the 8/9 seed line on most of the mock brackets.

Action Sports Justin Rose caught up with Beilein in their weekly one-on-one chat to discuss if there is any feeling of disrespect from those pundits.