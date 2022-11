(WXYZ) — Belleville beat Caledonia 35-17 in the Division 1 football championship and Detroit King beat Muskegon 56-27 in the Division 3 final Saturday at Ford Field.

Bryce Underwood threw two touchdown passes and added a 48-yard rushing touchdown as the Tigers (14-0) won a state title for the second straight season.

Reigning Mr. Football Award winner Dante Moore threw four touchdown passes to give the Crusaders (10-3) their second straight title and fifth in school history.