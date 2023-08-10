Belleville football has sights set on third consecutive state title

BELLEVILLE, Mich. (WXYZ) — Three straight state championships seems unheard of, but Bryce Underwood and Belleville football think it's a reasonable goal for a team built on brotherhood.

It's a team that has won two titles already and spends time bonding year-round off the field. They know what it takes to get there and they once again think they have what it takes.

Belleville football hasn't lost a game since September 10th, 2021. They've got the top-ranked QB and he's only 15-years-old. They're chasing a third-straight state title and they think it's an achievable goal, even under a new head coach.@BryceUnderwoo16 @BellevilleFB pic.twitter.com/3CW5psqTWb — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 10, 2023

The big difference from last season is they'll be led by a new head coach in Calvin Norman. He's been on the staff at Belleville since 2019, but this is his first year in front. He said that they've been doing the same thing with the same expectations, so the transition has been smooth.

They're coming off of a perfect season, capped by a commanding performance in the state championship game at Ford Field. Prior to the 2022-23 season, the Tigers went 13-1, losing one game in week three. In total, they haven't lost a game since Sept. 10, 2021.

Went out to Belleville for practice as @BryceUnderwoo16 and the Tigers are chasing a third state title in a row.



Underwood has offers from Michigan, MSU, Notre Dame, etc. But he knows his high school days are fleeting and he’s here to enjoy them. pic.twitter.com/xp7YjbnNnG — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) August 10, 2023

Underwood is only a junior, but Norman says "he checks every single box" when it comes to what you want in a quarterback, from his family support to his academics to his skills on the field. He's a 5-star prospect and top-ranked quarterback in his class.

He has offers from Michigan, Michigan State, Notre Dame and about every other school you could imagine. He says he will make his choice in January of 2024.