Belleville QB Bryce Underwood flips commitment from LSU to Michigan

Bryce Underwood flips commitment from LSU to Michigan, reports say | Brad Galli breaks down the news about the Belleville quarterback
(WXYZ) — Bryce Underwood is staying home.

The Belleville quarterback flipped his commitment from LSU to Michigan, he announced on Instagram. Underwood is the No. 1 ranked prospect in the class of 2025.

He won two state championships at Belleville during his freshman and sophomore seasons.

"Hometown. Hero," his Instagram post was captioned.

Sherrone Moore posted on X moments after the Underwood news went public, but not commenting or confirming anything directly.

"YES SIR! The Best players in Michigan go to Michigan," Moore posted.

